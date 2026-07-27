The Sea Is Returning Mumbai’s Garbage: How 2,500 Tonnes Of Waste Washed Up On The City’s Beaches

Between July 9 and 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed 2,498.66 metric tonnes of waste from beaches across Mumbai during a special clean-up drive launched ahead of a forecast period of high tides between July 14 and 18, when waves exceeding 4.5 metres were expected to bring marine debris ashore. While the operation cleared accumulated waste from the city’s beaches and ensured it was scientifically disposed of, it also highlighted a recurring problem. Civic officials and environmental experts say beach clean-ups address the waste after it has already reached the sea. Preventing garbage from entering drains in the first place remains the larger challenge.