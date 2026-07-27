Plea Against Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Withdrawn from Delhi HC

SLFC.In said in its petition that the temporary suspension of telecommunication services, including mobile internet services, was "one of the most extraordinary coercive powers conferred upon the Executive" as it interfered with the exercise of freedoms guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) (free speech), 19(1)(b) (peaceful assembly), 19(1)(g) (right to practice any trade or profession) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution.