The Traitors India Returns In August With New Season

“The response to the first season of ‘The Traitors’ exceeded all expectations – it didn’t just entertain; it became a cultural moment,” Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video India told Variety. “‘The Traitors’ has become one of Prime Video India’s most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment", he added. The upcoming season accelerates the stakes with fresh gameplay and an exciting new roster of players stepping up to the challenge.