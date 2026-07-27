The Traitors India Returns In August With New Season

The Traitors India Season 2 premieres in August.
The show returns on Prime Video.
Karan Johar will host the new season as well.
Prime Video is slated to premiere Season 2 of The Traitors, its Indian adaptation of the hit international reality format in August, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Karan Johar returns as the host.
The Traitors has been adapted in over 40 territories worldwide. Prime Video confirmed the return of The Traitors India on Saturday with a teaser for the reality series spun around trust, strategy and deception. The text on screens read, "The traitors are coming back", "Yahan trust is rare and dhokha is everywhere (Trust is rare here, and deception is everywhere)" and "The dhokha is back."
The Traitors Phenomenon
“The response to the first season of ‘The Traitors’ exceeded all expectations – it didn’t just entertain; it became a cultural moment,” Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video India told Variety. “‘The Traitors’ has become one of Prime Video India’s most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment", he added. The upcoming season accelerates the stakes with fresh gameplay and an exciting new roster of players stepping up to the challenge.
“The Indian adaptation of ‘The Traitors’ struck a powerful chord with viewers in its very first season, and we couldn’t be more delighted to see it return for another thrilling chapter,” stated Sabrina Duguet, executive VP, APAC, All3Media International.
Dharmatic Entertainment, in a statement, said the first season “ignited a nationwide obsession” and that the new run seeks to stay true to the show’s “raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence.”
The first season of The Traitors India featured contestants from films, television, sports and the digital world. The line-up had Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Janvi Gaur, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala. Uorfi and Nikita emerged as the winners.
Season 2 premieres Aug. 13.