Mirabai Chanu Scripts History With Commonwealth Games Gold Hat-Trick
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu etched her name deeper into Commonwealth Games history by winning a third consecutive gold medal, following her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 with another title in the 48kg event at Glasgow 2026. The Indian weightlifting icon finished with a Commonwealth Games record total of 190kg, comprising an 85kg snatch, a new Commonwealth and Games record, and a 105kg clean and jerk, which also set a Games record. The victory handed India its first gold medal of the Games and reaffirmed Chanu's status as one of the greatest weightlifters in Commonwealth Games history.
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