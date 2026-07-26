Mirabai Chanu Scripts History With Commonwealth Games Gold Hat-Trick

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu etched her name deeper into Commonwealth Games history by winning a third consecutive gold medal, following her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 with another title in the 48kg event at Glasgow 2026. The Indian weightlifting icon finished with a Commonwealth Games record total of 190kg, comprising an 85kg snatch, a new Commonwealth and Games record, and a 105kg clean and jerk, which also set a Games record. The victory handed India its first gold medal of the Games and reaffirmed Chanu's status as one of the greatest weightlifters in Commonwealth Games history.

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Mirabai Chanu CWG 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. She clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg category. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Britain Commonwealth Games Weightlifting
India's gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, centre, Nigeria's silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong, left, and Malaysia's bronze medallist Irene Jane Henry during the presentation ceremony after the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG 2026 Mirabai Chanu
India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Mirabai Chanu XXIII Commonwealth Games
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Britain Commonwealth Games Weightlifting
From left, silver medalist Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, gold medalist India's Mirabai Chanu and bronze medalist Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry celebrate on the podium for the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting, during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Mirabai Chanu Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after a successful lift in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Mirabai Chanu Glasgow 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Mirabai Chanu Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Mirabai Chanu
India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Mirabai Chanu Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates as she competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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