Mirabai Chanu Scripts History With Commonwealth Games Gold Hat-Trick

India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. She clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg category. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

1/9 India's gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, centre, Nigeria's silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong, left, and Malaysia's bronze medallist Irene Jane Henry during the presentation ceremony after the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





2/9 India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





3/9 India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





4/9 From left, silver medalist Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, gold medalist India's Mirabai Chanu and bronze medalist Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry celebrate on the podium for the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting, during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





5/9 India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after a successful lift in the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup





6/9 India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





7/9 India's Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





8/9 India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





9/9 India's Mirabai Chanu celebrates as she competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





