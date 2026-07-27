Officers Linked To Pellet Gun Use Identified, CRPF Leads Probe

The CRPF's inquiry into the use of pellet gun usage is expected to submit its report in two days.
The report has also identified the RAF personnel who engaged in pellet gun usage.
The probe is examining the use of force and attacks on the protesters as well as the police personnel.
The Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) inquiry into the allegations of ‘illegal’ pellet gun usage during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march will submit its findings withing two days to the Director General of the force, Times Now reported on Monday.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who used pellet guns and electric shock weapons have been identified. As per the report, the inquiry commission is examining the situations which led the personnel to use excessive force and the locations where they were deployed.
What Is The Inquiry Examining?
According to media reports, the RAF fired five rounds of pellet guns. Social media videos showed personnel deliberately knocking down protesters and assaulting disengaged individuals during the protest.
The inquiry is probing the circumstances that led to the RAF using the weapon during the protest. The Delhi Police has repeatedly denied the use of pellet guns during the protest.
The verification assumes significance amid allegations that at least two students sustained pellet injuries and were admitted to hospitals. Officers stated that the RAF is equipped with 12-bore pump-action guns, commonly referred to as pellet guns, as part of its standard riot-control equipment.
Where Are The Roots Of The Scrutiny?
Under the force's standard operating procedure (SOP), these weapons may be used only in extreme situations where personnel face a serious threat to their lives. The SOP also requires the weapons to be fitted with a deflector so that the metal or rubber pellets cause limited injuries and are aimed only below the waist.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) Inspector General Seema Dhundhia pulled up personnel and commanders during a virtual meeting on Wednesday over "excessive use of force" at Jantar Mantar, The Print reported on July 25.
RAF headquarters prohibited the use of Projectile Attack Guns (PAG), electric weapons and electric shields during the Delhi deployment, the report stated.
Dhundhia directed personnel to strictly adhere to use of force guidelines and properly assess crowd dynamics.