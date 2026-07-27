CRPF Reviews Alleged Pellet Gun Firing At Delhi Protest

The Central Reserve Police Force is conducting an internal review into reports of Rapid Action Force personnel firing pellet rounds during the July 20 protest in New Delhi.
At least four protesters sustained pellet-gun injuries during the 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar, despite official denials of their use.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi presented victim Sahil Lohchab to the media, displaying his pellet injuries and demanding government accountability.
The CRPF is investigating pellet gun use in an internal inquiry following the July 20 CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar, where several demonstrators allegedly suffered injuries from ricocheting ammunition. Sources informed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed the rounds.
Four demonstrators have reported pellet wounds so far. These accounts contradict official claims, as both the government and police denied using pellet guns.
Security forces claim they deployed tear gas and lathis to manage the crowd. The CRPF is now compiling a detailed account of the clash, with the final inquiry findings expected after the assessment.
Opposition Demands Answers
Rahul Gandhi addressed reporters on Friday with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha standing alongside Sahil Lohchab, who bore clear wounds across his face and body. Rahul raised Lohchab's shirt to display pellet marks on his upper torso. "The government has been denying that pellets were fired. But here is the proof," Rahul said.
"The government must stop lying. They have fired guns at the future of India," Rahul said. One pellet severely damaged Lohchab's eye. He carried the national flag during the peaceful protest when the projectile struck him, Gandhi added.
Outlook India Reporter Hit With Pellets
The reporter, during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march noticed an officer pointing what appeared to be a gun towards him. "I saw it aimed at me and immediately ran," he recalled. "Something struck my backpack and my arm. If I hadn't turned, it could have hit my chest or my face."
Medical records prepared after the incident documented multiple puncture wounds on his arm. Photographs reviewed by Outlook India show several small injuries resembling pellet-like wounds.
CRPF Internal Review
According to an India Today report, CRPF sources stated that more than 47 RAF personnel were also injured in the Connaught Place area, some of them seriously.
An internal inquiry is underway where the CRPF is evaluating how the RAF acted during the agitation. These post-event audits are required under the force's Standard Operating Procedure after major deployments. The review will scrutinize all aspects of the deployment and the actions of the personnel.
Security forces deploy pellet guns to manage violent mobs only after other less-lethal tactics fail. These options include verbal warnings, water cannons, tear gas and persuasion.