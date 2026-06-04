Tollywood's New Order: Confederation Replaces 26 Guilds In Historic Move

Twenty-six Tollywood guilds have been replaced by one confederation.
New structure introduces four broad categories for industry management.
Industry leaders hope reforms attract more productions to Bengal.
Tollywood guilds have officially been disbanded as Bengal's film industry moves towards a new centralised structure under a single confederation. The decision marks one of the biggest organisational changes in recent years and is being positioned as an effort to streamline operations and address long-standing concerns within the industry.
The announcement was made by Tollygunge BJP MLA Papia Adhikary, who confirmed that the newly formed Eastern India Motion Picture Cultural Confederation (EIMPCC) will replace the existing network of 26 guilds that previously represented different sections of the film fraternity.
New Tollywood confederation to replace 26 guilds
According to the proposed structure, the industry will now be divided into four broad categories: camera, direction, production and art and costume. Each category is expected to be overseen by coordinators rather than multiple independent guilds.
Adhikary stated that the previous system had created unnecessary complications and required significant reform. It was also claimed that filmmakers and technicians who had struggled to find work under the earlier structure would be encouraged to return and contribute to the industry once again.
Industry welcomes major restructuring
The move effectively brings an end to the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, which had long functioned as a powerful trade body within the industry.
For years, sections of the Bengali film industry had raised concerns about alleged high-handedness, restrictions and a culture of suspensions. Addressing these concerns, it was stated by Adhikary that the new confederation would not follow a ban culture and that opportunities would be available across departments.
Several industry figures welcomed the change. Actor Rituparna Sengupta expressed hope that the restructuring would create a fairer system for all stakeholders. Producer Firdausul Hasan also suggested that producers should be formally represented within the new framework to help resolve future disputes more effectively.
The restructuring comes at a time when Bengal's film industry is seeking to attract more productions from across India. Supporters of the new confederation believe a simplified structure could improve efficiency, reduce conflicts and help restore confidence in Tollygunge as a major filmmaking destination.