Rahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood Strike Ends as Industry Moves Towards Safety SOP

Rahul Banerjee death has led to a major shift in Tollywood, with the strike now lifted after key industry discussions. Focus has turned towards drafting safety SOPs and ensuring accountability on film sets.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rahul Banerjee Death
Rahul Banerjee Death: Tollywood Strike Ends, SOP Talks Begin Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rahul Banerjee's death triggers Tollywood strike demanding stronger on-set safety measures.

  • Industry meeting leads to strike being lifted with SOP framework in progress.

  • Two safety SOPs to be finalised across film and television within weeks.

The aftermath of Rahul Banerjee's death has reshaped conversations within Tollywood, pushing the industry into rare collective action. For a day, studios fell silent as actors, technicians and directors halted work, demanding stronger safety measures after the actor’s tragic drowning during a shoot. Now, following crucial meetings, the strike has been called off, but not without a clear roadmap for change.

The sense across the industry is not just of grief, but of urgency. What happened to Rahul Banerjee has forced a reckoning, one that goes beyond a single incident and questions how safety is handled on sets.

Tollywood strike lifted after industry meeting

A large gathering at Technicians’ Studio brought together key voices from across the Bengali film and television ecosystem. Senior figures and union representatives met to address both immediate concerns and long-term structural gaps.

It was indicated that work would resume soon, but only alongside a commitment to reform. Behind the scenes, multiple discussions focused on drafting formal safety protocols that would apply across productions.

Tollywood actors
Tollywood actors, led by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev, address the media in Kolkata Photo: X
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Film and TV shoots in Bengal suspended over Rahul Banerjee's death - Instagram
Rahul Banerjee Death: All Film And Television Shoots In Tollywood Suspended From Tuesday

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At the same time, it was made clear by leading voices that accountability remains a central demand. Questions around the circumstances of Rahul’s death continue to linger, with calls for transparency still strong within the fraternity.

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Safety SOPs and industry accountability take centre stage

The next step now lies in formalising safety measures. Two separate Standard Operating Procedures are being prepared, one for television and another for films. These will be submitted to production bodies, channel authorities, and industry associations for approval.

It was shared through sources that the strike would only fully settle once all stakeholders agreed on a unified framework. The emphasis remains on ensuring that such incidents are not repeated, making safety non-negotiable going forward.

AICWA demands FIR against Bhole Baba Paar Karega producers, Rs 1 crore compensation for Rahul Banerjee's family - X
Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

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Alongside this, certain production houses have faced strict action, reflecting the industry’s attempt to draw boundaries around responsibility.

Rahul Banerjee lost his life on March 29 during a shoot at Talsari beach, an incident that has since unexpectedly united the industry, pushing it towards long-overdue reform.

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