Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA has now demanded strict action against the producers of the show for alleged 'gross negligence.'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Rahul Banerjee Death
AICWA demands FIR against Bhole Baba Paar Karega producers, Rs 1 crore compensation for Rahul Banerjee's family Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) died after drowning during a shoot of TV serial Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari Beach near Digha in Odisha.

  • AICWA has now demanded strict action against the producers of the show for alleged 'gross negligence.'

  • The union body has also urged for an FIR under charges of murder against the producers, production house, and the channel associated with the TV series.

In a tragic incident, popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) died after accidental drowning during a TV shoot at Talsari Beach near Digha in Odisha. The incident took place on March 29 during the shooting of the Bengali TV serial Bhole Baba Par Karega. Banerjee passed away while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered.

A day after Rahul Banerjee's death, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded strict action against the producers of the show for alleged 'gross negligence', stating that the team had completely failed to follow basic safety protocols on set. The organisation also stated that the incident shows 'systemic failure and prima facie criminal negligence’.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

AICWA demands FIR against producers, Rs 1 crore compensation

On Tuesday (March 30), taking to their X account, AICWA shared, “Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee lost his life while shooting for the television series “Bhole Baba Paar Karega” at Talsari Beach, located near Digha on the Odisha–West Bengal border. The incident reportedly occurred during the filming of a sea-based scene, where the actor entered the water and tragically drowned (sic).”

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“AICWA strongly raises serious concerns regarding the gross negligence of safety protocols on set. As per standard industry norms, any shoot involving water bodies—especially the sea—requires strict supervision by trained professionals, safety divers, rescue teams, and emergency preparedness. The absence or failure of such critical safety measures points toward severe lapses by the producers, production house, and the concerned broadcasting channel,” the statement read further.

The union body also said that “had proper safety protocols been implemented, this unfortunate loss of life could have been prevented.”

It also claimed that filmmakers, production houses, and channel entities often compromise on safety measures to cut costs, and put the lives of workers and artists at risk and every year several incidents occur in the industry where technicians, workers, and artists lose their lives due to unsafe working conditions. “Such matters are frequently suppressed, and accountability is rarely enforced,” said AICWA.

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee dies - null
Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Below are the demands of AICWA regarding Rahul's death

They have urged the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, to take these measures and action.

  • Register an FIR under charges of murder against the producers, production house, and the channel associated with the TV series “Bhole Baba Paar Karega.”

  • Initiate a high-level, time-bound judicial inquiry into the incident.

  • Ensure compensation of ₹1 Crore to the family of Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, to be recovered from the responsible production entities and channel.

  • Blacklist the producers, production house, and the concerned channel involved in the project, and impose a complete ban on their future operations within the Indian film and television industry until strict safety compliance mechanisms are verified and enforced

Rahul Banerjee's autopsy report

On Monday, the post-mortem examination was conducted at Tamluk Hospital.

Initial findings showed Rahul died due to drowning after remaining submerged in the water for a long period, reported NDTV.

The autopsy revealed that a large amount of sand and water had accumulated in Rahul's lungs, causing swelling and doubling their normal size.

Reportedly, sand and saline water also entered his oesophagus. The presence of alcohol in his body at the time of the incident is still unclear. Officials have stated that a viscera examination will be conducted to determine further details.

Post the post-mortem, the actor's mortal remains were transported from Tamluk to his residence in Bijoygarh, South Kolkata, on Monday afternoon.

Rahul's last rites will be performed at the Keoratala Crematorium. 

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