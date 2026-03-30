Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on March 29 while shooting for a series at the Talsari beach in Odisha. Banerjee's wife Priyanka Sarkar shared an official statement after the actor's death.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee death
Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee dies
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on March 29.

  • He was shooting for a series at the Talsari beach in Odisha, around 8km from Digha.

  • Banerjee's wife Priyanka Sarkar shared an official statement after the actor's death. 

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday (March 29) while shooting for a Bengali television series called Bhole Baba Paar Karega. He reportedly died due to accidental drowning at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. He was 43.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death reason

According to reports, the fateful incident happened after pack‑up in the afternoon. Reports claim that Banerjee entered the deep-sea waters alone after wrapping up the shoot, and then he went missing, creating panic among members of the production unit.

Banerjee was pulled out of the water by the technicians and crew members present at the location. Initial reports suggested that the cause of death was drowning. He was immediately rushed to Digha Sub‑divisional Hospital, located about 10-12 kms from Talsari Beach. However, at 6:10 pm, the actor was declared dead by doctors.

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Wife Priyanka Sarkar shares first statement

Rahul is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and son. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared an official statement mourning Rahul's death. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy."

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"There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together," she added, and requested friends and colleagues in the media to respect their "boundaries, refrain from intrusion" and allow them the dignity to grieve in peace.

"Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she concluded her note.

Bengali film industry mourning Rahul Banerjee

Rahul's co-actor Diganta Bagchi told PTI, "After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who directed Banerjee in a film, told the news agency, "After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true. But, later it was confirmed. I am in a state of shock." Praising Rahul, he called him "spontaneous, with immense potential."

Actor-director Anjan Dutta also mourned Rahul's demise.

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Rahul Banerjee career

Banerjee worked in Bengali cinema and television. He gained popularity with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and appeared in films such as Tumi Asbe Bole (2014), Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025). Hargouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna are his notable television works.

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