Rahul Banerjee Death: 'Dancing In Knee-Deep Water, Fell Into A Ditch', Cops Reveal Final Moments Before Actor Drowned

Summary of this article
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday during the shoot of Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari beach.
Talsari Marine Police Station IIC said that no police permission was taken, nor was the police station informed about the shooting.
Banerjee died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered.
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday (March 29) during the shoot of the Bengali serial Bhole Baba Par Karega at a beach. The shoot had been underway since March 27. He died due to accidental drowning at Talsari sea beach, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. The 43-year-old was known for his appearances in Bengali films and TV shows.
Rahul Banerjee drowning incident
Sharaban Kumar Moharana, Talsari Marine Police Station's Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), told NDTV, "Before the shoot, no police permission was taken, nor was the police station informed about the shooting."
Police also confirmed that no safety protocols were followed while shooting.
Rahul Banerjee's last moments before drowning
According to SP Balasore, the freak incident took place around 5:30 pm on 29 March. Rahul was shooting with his co-star, Sweta Mishra, and both fell into the water.
“Information was received yesterday by Talsari IIC from his counterpart in Digha about the death of a Bengali actor, whose body was in Digha Medical,” ANI quoted police.
The joint verification by Talsari and Digha Police revealed Rahul and Sweta were dancing in the water at knee level while filming for their show. “Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch and their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved,” read the police statement
Talsari Police is coordinating with Digha Police for further legal action.
After the drowning incident, Rahul was rushed to Digha State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An autopsy will be conducted at the same hospital, informed the Talsari Marine Police.