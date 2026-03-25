Singapore Court Rules Zubeen Garg’s Death An Accidental Drowning, No Foul Play

Earlier, a SIT in Assam said that Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, allegedly embezzled several crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control over the funds.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
zubeen garg
Judicial authorities confirmed that after a thorough examination of all available evidence, including witness statements and forensic reports, the incident was determined to be a tragic accident. Photo: | IMAGO/ANI News
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A Singapore court has officially concluded that singer-composer Zubeen Garg died from accidental drowning, stating there is no evidence of foul play.

  • Prior to the court's ruling, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam had alleged that Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, embezzled crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control of the funds.

  • Garg, 52, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was cremated with state honors, and thousands of fans continue to visit his cremation ground daily to pay tribute.

A Singapore court has officially ruled that the death of acclaimed singer-composer Zubeen Garg was the result of an accidental drowning, closing the case with a finding that there is no evidence of foul play.

The court’s determination brings a formal conclusion to the investigation surrounding the artist’s untimely death. Judicial authorities confirmed that after a thorough examination of all available evidence, including witness statements and forensic reports, the incident was determined to be a tragic accident.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the incident were released by the court.

Earlier, a SIT in Assam said that Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, allegedly embezzled several crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control over the funds.

As per a report cited by the SIT before the Kamrup (Metro) sessions court, Sharma is accused of diverting the embezzled money to invest approximately Rs 1.10 crore in a packaged drinking water venture. The investment was reportedly made in the Mahabir Aqua Water Plant, located in the Chatabari Industrial Area of Chaygaon.

Related Content
SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths - | PTI Photo
SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths
Vineet Garg - null
Vineet Garg’s Unconventional Lens On Markets Blends Vedic Cycles With Modern Financial Thinking
Jaideep's brother Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the Unnao Rape Case. - IMAGO / Newscom World; Representative image
Delhi HC Orders Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case
Unnao rape case: Delhi HC denies bail to Sengar in custodial death case of survivor’s father - Representative image
Kuldeep Sengar Seeks SC Bail In Unnao Rape Survivor's Father Custodial Death Case
Related Content

Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea. He was 52. The singer was cremated at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, Assam, with full state honours on September 23.

Zubeen's demise has left the state in a state of shock and despair. It has been almost three months, still thousands of his fans — irrespective of cast, creed and religion — throng to the cremation ground every day to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  3. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  5. US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security