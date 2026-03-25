Singapore Court Rules Zubeen Garg’s Death An Accidental Drowning, No Foul Play

Summary of this article
A Singapore court has officially concluded that singer-composer Zubeen Garg died from accidental drowning, stating there is no evidence of foul play.
Prior to the court's ruling, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam had alleged that Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, embezzled crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control of the funds.
Garg, 52, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was cremated with state honors, and thousands of fans continue to visit his cremation ground daily to pay tribute.
A Singapore court has officially ruled that the death of acclaimed singer-composer Zubeen Garg was the result of an accidental drowning, closing the case with a finding that there is no evidence of foul play.
The court’s determination brings a formal conclusion to the investigation surrounding the artist’s untimely death. Judicial authorities confirmed that after a thorough examination of all available evidence, including witness statements and forensic reports, the incident was determined to be a tragic accident.
No further details regarding the circumstances of the incident were released by the court.
Earlier, a SIT in Assam said that Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, allegedly embezzled several crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control over the funds.
As per a report cited by the SIT before the Kamrup (Metro) sessions court, Sharma is accused of diverting the embezzled money to invest approximately Rs 1.10 crore in a packaged drinking water venture. The investment was reportedly made in the Mahabir Aqua Water Plant, located in the Chatabari Industrial Area of Chaygaon.
Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea. He was 52. The singer was cremated at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, Assam, with full state honours on September 23.
Zubeen's demise has left the state in a state of shock and despair. It has been almost three months, still thousands of his fans — irrespective of cast, creed and religion — throng to the cremation ground every day to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.