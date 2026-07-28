'Govt Must Stop Witch-Hunting': Abhijeet Dipke Warns of 'Massive Protest' Over Police Action Against Protesters

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke warned of fresh protests over alleged police harassment of students.
He said the party would respond with a “massive peaceful protest” if harassment continued.
CJP leaders maintain that ending the recent agitation does not end their broader movement.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned that the they could launch another round of large-scale protests, alleging that students were facing police "witch hunting" after the recent agitation over the NEET issue.
“If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon,” he said in post on X.
He also accused the government of selectively targeting those associated with the protests, adding, “The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students.”
CJP Says Movement Is Not Over
Although the recent protest was called off after the Centre accepted key demands raised by the organisation, CJP leaders have maintained that their broader campaign will continue.
Dipke said ending the agitation should not be seen as the conclusion of the movement. In a post on X, he said the CJP had “a long way to go” and described the end of the protest as “just the beginning.”
The organisation has also continued to raise the issue of compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the examination controversy.
Dipke has demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for each affected family. The Centre, however, has said it would provide the maximum possible compensation.
CJP Plans Grassroots Campaign
CJP leaders have indicated that the organisation now intends to expand its campaign beyond the immediate protest and focus on wider education and governance reforms.
Speaking to PTI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the group would continue raising issues concerning young people and take its campaign to the grassroots.
The party has also said its future programmes would focus on reforms in the education system and accountability in public examinations.
Government Says Assurance Covers Only ‘Peaceful Protesters’
Government sources cited by The Indian Express, however, said the assurance given to the CJP was specifically meant for “peaceful protesters” and did not extend to those accused of violence or criminal activity.
A senior Union minister said that the government’s position had been clearly communicated when the protest was withdrawn, as reported by the Indian Express.
“The agreement between the CJP and the government, following which they withdrew their protest, was conveyed through the press conference held on Saturday. What (Health Minister JP) Nadda ji expressed as the government’s assurance was carefully worded. He clearly said there would be no case against protesters and organisers for the activity of protests. But those who have engaged in violence or have a criminal background should be dealt with,” the minister said.