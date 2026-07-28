CJP Protest: Families of Injured Delhi Police Personnel Move Supreme Court Seeking Protection Guidelines

Families of injured Delhi Police officers, including ACP Kailash Singh Bisht, have moved the Supreme Court seeking protection guidelines after CJP protest violence.

Special CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava meets an injured policeman getting treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, in New Delhi. At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters during an ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. | Photo: Handout via PTI