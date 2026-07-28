RAF Fired Multiple Munitions During July 20 Protests, 2 Rounds of Non-Lethal Plastic Pellets

On the directions of the DCP, according to the officials quoting the police station record, RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from the anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets on July 20.Officials said one round of the non-lethal plastic pellets contains four pieces and they are different from the metal pellets that pierce the body. The plastic pellets do not cause much harm, the officials said.