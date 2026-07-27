Papon Appeals For Assam Flood Relief, Says Entire Villages Have Been Washed Away

Papon urged urgent relief as Assam floods affected more than 5.24 lakh people.
ASDMA reported 763 submerged villages and 68 flood-related deaths across the state.
Bhumi Pednekar and Nilotpal Bora also backed Assam flood relief awareness efforts.
Singer Papon appealed to people across India and the world to support Assam flood victims, putting the spotlight on the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Sharing an emotional video on Instagram, Papon said the destruction this year was far worse than the annual flooding Assam usually experiences. He urged people to donate, amplify relief efforts and stand in solidarity with those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
Papon says Assam is facing unprecedented devastation
Sharing the video on Instagram, Papon urged people to help in any way they could. It was written by the singer, "To my friends, colleagues and everyone to whom this matters. Please help if you can."
In the video, it was said by Papon that Assam witnesses floods every year because of heavy rainfall, but the scale of destruction this time was difficult to imagine. It was stated by the singer that "Village after village has been washed away," while many people remained homeless, hundreds were missing and countless animals had died in the disaster. He also appealed to people to spread awareness and extend support as quickly as possible.
Assam floods continue to affect over 5.24 lakh people
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 5,24,700 people remain affected across Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Charaideo is the worst-hit district with nearly 1.9 lakh affected residents, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat.
The ASDMA also reported that 763 villages remain submerged, while 48,742.09 hectares of crop area have been damaged. Relief operations are continuing through 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres, sheltering 37,724 displaced people. The flood-related death toll has risen to 68, while 88,240 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected.
Papon's appeal adds to similar calls by actor Bhumi Pednekar and singer Nilotpal Bora, both of whom have urged greater public support and wider awareness for ongoing relief efforts in Assam.