Bhumi Pednekar Boards Rishab Shetty-Starrer The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi Pednekar has joined the ensemble cast of The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
She will play Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit.
Rishab Shetty is playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the magnum opus.
Actor Rishab Shetty is playing the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His first look was unveiled in 2024. It is one of Indian cinema's most ambitious historical films with a stellar ensemble cast.
Bhumi Pednekar has now officially boarded the magnum opus. Bhumi will play Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi, among others.
Bhumi Pednekar on joins Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Bhumi expressed her excitement on joining the film. "I'm deeply honoured to be part of the first-ever Indian cinematic spectacle of this scale on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma and to bring her to life on screen," she said in a statement.
She called herself a huge Kantara fan, and was blown away by the stunning performance by Rishab Shetty.
"The moment Sandeep narrated the film, the actor in me instantly said yes. This is unlike anything I've done before, and I'm grateful to the makers for seeing me in a completely new light," she added.
About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie
Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a monumental scale and is one of the biggest cinematic spectacles ever made on the life of the legendary Maratha warrior king.
It is planned as a two-part saga, written by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
Globally recognised technicians have boarded the epic drama.
It will go on floors later this year. The release date hasn't been announced yet.