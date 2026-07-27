Bhumi Pednekar Boards Rishab Shetty-Starrer The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi Pednekar on joins Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi expressed her excitement on joining the film. "I'm deeply honoured to be part of the first-ever Indian cinematic spectacle of this scale on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma and to bring her to life on screen," she said in a statement.