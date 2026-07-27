‘Do More Welfare Work’: Dhanush Speech Sparks Political Entry Talk

Dhanush spoke at a fan-organised blood donation drive and called for more welfare activities beyond film events.
He said the power of large gatherings should be given a positive purpose by helping local families.
The remarks have revived speculation about a possible political entry, though he has made no announcement.
Actor Dhanush has once again become the subject of political speculation after a recent speech in which he urged his fans to focus on welfare work rather than limiting their activities to film-related events.
Speaking at a blood donation drive organised by his supporters, Dhanush highlighted the strength of the large gathering. “So many people have gathered in one place... This kind of unity has a power. You need to give that unity a purpose. Not just through audio launches and meet-ups. Join hands and do more welfare work,” he said.
He asked fans to help people in their own areas and the families living around them in whatever way possible. “I want to feel even more proud of all of you. I hope you all do it,” he added.
The comments quickly circulated on social media. Many users linked the appeal for organised welfare activity to the trajectory of fellow Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who built a large support base through fan clubs and social service before formally entering politics.
The latest remarks come weeks after Dhanush’s fan club unveiled a flag that had already triggered discussions about a possible political future. At the time, those claims were not confirmed by the actor. His father, director Kasthuri Raja, had earlier responded to questions about any political plans by saying he did not know and that people should ask Dhanush himself.
Dhanush has not made any official statement about entering politics. His speech remained focused on encouraging fans to convert their collective strength into local community service. Nevertheless, the timing and wording of the appeal have kept the speculation alive among supporters and observers.