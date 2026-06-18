Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Becomes ₹500 Crore Two-Part Epic

Rishab Shetty’s Shivaji film reportedly expands into a two-part theatrical saga.
Variety India reports the historical epic carries a budget exceeding ₹500 crore.
The first chapter is expected in 2028, followed by the second in 2029.
The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to become one of the biggest historical films ever mounted in Indian cinema. According to a report by Variety India, the upcoming project starring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has expanded from a single feature into a two-part theatrical saga with a reported budget exceeding ₹500 crore.
The film, directed by Sandeep Singh, was initially announced as a standalone feature exploring the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the makers have reportedly broadened the scope of the project to accommodate the scale of the Maratha ruler’s story.
A two-part vision for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
As per Variety India, the first chapter is currently being planned for release in 2028, while the second instalment is expected to follow in 2029. A significant portion of the film is reportedly set to be shot across Maharashtra, where many defining moments of Shivaji Maharaj’s life unfolded.
Production is expected to begin after Shetty completes work on Jai Hanuman, in which he will portray Lord Hanuman under the direction of Prashanth Varma.
Rishab Shetty’s biggest project after Kantara
The ambitious historical drama marks another major milestone in Shetty’s career following the success of Kantara, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
According to Variety India, the scale of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj places it among the most expensive and ambitious Hindi-language historical productions currently in development.
The decision to expand The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into two films also reflects a growing trend in Indian cinema, where filmmakers are increasingly opting for multi-part narratives to tell larger-than-life stories. Historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have shaped centuries of cultural and political history, making it difficult to capture their journeys within the limitations of a single feature. By dividing the story into two chapters, the makers are expected to explore not only key battles and political milestones but also the ruler's vision, leadership and enduring legacy in greater depth.
The first-look poster featuring Shetty as the revered Maratha king generated significant buzz earlier this year, reflecting strong audience interest in the project. Details regarding the supporting cast, technical crew and an official confirmation of the revised release strategy are still awaited.