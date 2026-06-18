Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Becomes ₹500 Crore Two-Part Epic

The decision to expand The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into two films also reflects a growing trend in Indian cinema, where filmmakers are increasingly opting for multi-part narratives to tell larger-than-life stories. Historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have shaped centuries of cultural and political history, making it difficult to capture their journeys within the limitations of a single feature. By dividing the story into two chapters, the makers are expected to explore not only key battles and political milestones but also the ruler's vision, leadership and enduring legacy in greater depth.