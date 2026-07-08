Anupam Kher On Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Those Responsible Must Be Punished'

Anupam Kher Ram Temple comments have come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor visited the temple to seek blessings before beginning the shoot of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi, where he addressed the allegations and said those responsible should be identified and punished. At the same time, he stressed that the controversy should not diminish the temple's sanctity or significance.