Anupam Kher On Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Those Responsible Must Be Punished'

Anupam Kher Ram Temple visit coincided with the ongoing donation theft controversy.
Actor said those responsible should be identified, prosecuted and punished under the law.
SIT continues examining financial records, donation handling and administrative approvals in Ayodhya.
Anupam Kher Ram Temple comments have come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor visited the temple to seek blessings before beginning the shoot of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi, where he addressed the allegations and said those responsible should be identified and punished. At the same time, he stressed that the controversy should not diminish the temple's sanctity or significance.
Anupam Kher reacts to Ram Temple donation theft
Speaking to PTI during his visit to Ayodhya, Anupam Kher said he had come to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman before commencing work on his new film. Referring to the alleged theft, it was stated by the actor that wrongdoing by a few individuals should not be allowed to overshadow the importance of the temple.
It was further remarked that just as a theft inside a house does not diminish the value of the house itself, the alleged incident should not affect the dignity of the Ram Temple. According to Kher, those found responsible must be caught and punished in accordance with the law.
SIT continues probe into Ram Temple donation case
The actor's remarks come as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust continues to face scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of donations. The trust recently accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra in accordance with its constitution.
Rai later issued a public statement saying he had remained silent while the Special Investigation Team conducted its preliminary inquiry. He urged people to wait for the final findings before drawing conclusions, adding that his decades of public service had always remained transparent.
The SIT is currently examining the financial trail, the handling of cash and jewellery donations and whether administrative procedures were properly followed. Investigators are expected to question trustees and officials associated with donation management as the probe continues.