Christopher Nolan Defends Odyssey's Modern Dialogue Despite Fan Backlash

Christopher Nolan defended modern dialogue as emotionally stronger than classical language choices.
The director acknowledged the controversial decision could ultimately divide audiences after the trailer.
The Odyssey, reportedly made on a $250 million budget, releases in India in July,
Christopher Nolan has defended one of the most debated creative decisions in The Odyssey, explaining why his adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic uses modern English dialogue instead of classical language. After the film's trailer sparked mixed reactions online, the filmmaker acknowledged that the approach could divide audiences but maintained it was the right choice for the story he wanted to tell.
Christopher Nolan explains The Odyssey's modern dialogue
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Christopher Nolan said he deliberately chose language that would connect with audiences on an emotional rather than intellectual level. It was explained by the director that an "earthy narrative" felt more appropriate for the film, even if it meant departing from the style traditionally associated with adaptations of Homer's work.
Nolan also admitted that the decision might ultimately prove controversial. It was said by the filmmaker that the choice felt like "a no-brainer", although he acknowledged it could "bite me" later if audiences rejected the approach.
The Odyssey reimagines Homer's epic for modern audiences
Based on Homer's timeless poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War while overcoming mythical creatures, dangerous enemies and impossible trials. Matt Damon leads the cast as the legendary king of Ithaca, with Anne Hathaway portraying Penelope and Tom Holland appearing as their son, Telemachus. Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of Penelope's determined suitors.
The film has already generated significant anticipation, with early projections suggesting it could become Christopher Nolan's biggest commercial opening. Mounted on a reported $250 million budget, the epic also features Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.
The Odyssey will arrive in Indian cinemas on July 16, ahead of its wider international rollout, while Nolan is also expected to visit Mumbai for the film's first-ever India premiere.