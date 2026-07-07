Taylor Swift Wins Plagiarism Lawsuit As Judge Rejects Florida Poet's Copyright Claims

Taylor Swift plagiarism lawsuit dismissed with prejudice by a US federal judge.
Court ruled Kimberly Marasco's poems lacked protectable copyright expression under US law.
Swift ends a 14-month legal battle with a decisive courtroom victory.
The Taylor Swift plagiarism lawsuit has officially come to an end after a US federal judge dismissed a copyright infringement case filed by Florida poet Kimberly Marasco. The lawsuit alleged that lyrics from several of Swift's songs borrowed from Marasco's poetry, but the court ruled that the claims failed to establish copyright infringement. The decision marks a significant legal victory for the singer, songwriter and her co-defendants.
Judge dismisses Taylor Swift copyright lawsuit
US District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be brought before the court again. The case had named Taylor Swift, songwriter Aaron Dessner, Republic Records and Universal Music Group as defendants.
According to the ruling, it was concluded that Marasco's poems did not contain protectable expression under copyright law. It was further observed that the complaint failed to plausibly demonstrate that any copying had taken place.
Why the court rejected Kimberly Marasco's claims
In the written order, the court explained that common ideas, themes and metaphors cannot be protected by copyright. References to concepts such as overcoming adversity, gaslighting, tears, rain, fire, love and similar expressions were described as generic literary devices rather than original creative expression.
The ruling also noted that Marasco's amended complaint closely resembled an earlier version of the lawsuit. Swift's legal team argued that the filing amounted to a "shotgun pleading", and the court agreed that the complaint failed to clearly identify which defendants were responsible for which alleged acts.
Taylor Swift ends legal battle on a high
The dismissal brings an end to a legal dispute that lasted around 14 months. With the case now permanently closed, Swift and her collaborators no longer face claims arising from Marasco's allegations.
The ruling comes shortly after reports emerged that Swift had married longtime partner Travis Kelce in a private celebrity-filled ceremony, making it a memorable week both personally and professionally for the global music star.