Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Plan Massive NYC Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are mounting a lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
The two have been dating since 2023.
The wedding is slated to be a star-studded affair.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a massive wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The choice of the iconic Manhattan arena indicates the massive scale of the upcoming celebration. Event coordinators are working to transform the expansive public arena into a secure environment. They are preparing elaborate plans to secure the venue and manage intense public and paparazzi interest. The extreme level of global attention has necessitated extensive logistical preparation.
Strict Rules and Security
Guests attending the highly anticipated celebration face stringent regulations. They are required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements prior to attending the event. This legal measure aims to prevent any unauthorised leaks regarding the ceremony details or guest list. Organisers have also mandated a complete ban on mobile phones, cameras, and recording devices. This restriction will be rigorously enforced at all wedding venues to ensure absolute privacy for the couple and their attendees. The dress code of the evening is reportedly black tie with top hats for men and long gloves for women.
The level of security is unprecedented, even for A-list standards, with decoy venues being prepped to throw off the press. This comprehensive security protocol highlights the extreme challenges of hosting a private event for two of the world's most recognisable figures. Industry experts estimate the total cost of the wedding preparations could swing between $15 million and $20 million.
The Multi-day Schedule
The wedding itinerary spans multiple days to accommodate various celebrations across the city. The planned schedule includes a private rehearsal dinner, the main ceremony at Madison Square Garden and a post-wedding brunch. Organisers are deploying decoy schedules and false location leaks to deliberately confuse paparazzi and unauthorised onlookers. These tactical misdirections are designed to protect the couple and reflect the logistical challenge of managing the media footprint surrounding the multiday affair.
A High-Profile Romance
The couple's relationship became public in late 2023. Their romance quickly drew massive media attention during NFL games. The pairing of the international pop star and the professional American football player became a major cultural focal point worldwide. The relationship reached another highly publicised milestone earlier this year. Travis Kelce made a surprise on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024. The London cameo further cemented their status as a prominent celebrity couple ahead of the rumoured wedding preparations. Both 36, got engaged in August 2025.