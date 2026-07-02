Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Plan Massive NYC Wedding

Guests attending the highly anticipated celebration face stringent regulations. They are required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements prior to attending the event. This legal measure aims to prevent any unauthorised leaks regarding the ceremony details or guest list. Organisers have also mandated a complete ban on mobile phones, cameras, and recording devices. This restriction will be rigorously enforced at all wedding venues to ensure absolute privacy for the couple and their attendees. The dress code of the evening is reportedly black tie with top hats for men and long gloves for women.