Kriti Sanon Egg Freezing Revelation: Why The Actor Calls It The Best Gift To Herself

Kriti Sanon's egg-freezing decision created a fertility safety net before turning 35.
Actor underwent the procedure before Mimi, while gaining 15 kilograms for the role.
Egg freezing preserves fertility options though treatment involves 10 to 12 days of hormone injections.
Kriti Sanon has revealed that she chose egg freezing several years ago, saying the decision gave her peace of mind and allowed her to live life on her own terms. The actor shared that she never wanted to feel pressured into marriage or motherhood simply because of her biological clock. Speaking during a conversation with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, it was said that every major life decision should happen only when one truly feels ready for it rather than because of society's expectations.
Kriti Sanon explains why she chose egg freezing
During the conversation, it was shared by Kriti Sanon that she had frozen her eggs to create what she described as a "safety net". It was explained that the decision was taken because she did not want marriage or children to be dictated by age. It was also acknowledged that the procedure is expensive and that she felt fortunate to have been able to afford it.
Egg freezing before Mimi and what the procedure involves
The actor revealed that the procedure was planned before shooting Mimi, when she had been asked to gain around 15 kilograms for her role as a surrogate mother. It was said that the break from filming made it the right time to undergo treatment, despite the hormonal changes and mood swings that followed. According to Kriti Sanon, the process was not easy physically or emotionally, but was ultimately considered worth it.
Egg freezing involves hormone injections over 10 to 12 days to stimulate the ovaries before mature eggs are retrieved under sedation and preserved for future use. While frozen eggs may never be used, the procedure offers many women greater flexibility over future family planning.
Kriti Sanon's interview was released this week, with her candid remarks reigniting conversations around fertility preservation, women's reproductive choices and the importance of making personal decisions without societal pressure.