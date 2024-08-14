Kriti Sanon, in an interview with Filmfare, called 'Adipurush' failure “disheartening.” and added, ''You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong. The goal is never to hurt anyone's feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive.'' She further said, ''However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don't click, and it's crucial to learn from these experiences. As an actor, the best approach is to stay focused, put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project.'' Kriti also said that there are many variables which are beyond her control, but she strives to ensure of fulfiling her role to the best of her ability.