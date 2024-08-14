Om Raut's 'Adipurush' was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Despite huge star cast, promotions, hype and budget, 'Adipurush' failed to live up to the expectations. It was a box office dud. The movie starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, also got embroiled into controversy for various reasons. Kriti, who played Goddess Sita in the mythological drama, has finally reacted to the 'Adipurush' debacle. Here's what she has said.
Kriti Sanon, in an interview with Filmfare, called 'Adipurush' failure “disheartening.” and added, ''You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong. The goal is never to hurt anyone's feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive.'' She further said, ''However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don't click, and it's crucial to learn from these experiences. As an actor, the best approach is to stay focused, put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project.'' Kriti also said that there are many variables which are beyond her control, but she strives to ensure of fulfiling her role to the best of her ability.
On how she deals with trolls and criticism, Kriti said if the feedback is constructive and makes sense, she embraces it positively. But, if it's simply trolling or negativity, she doesn't let it affect her personally. The actress further said she can distinguish between genuine feedback and comments driven by others' frustration. ''When someone critiques my performance, I take it seriously,'' added the 'Mimi' actress.
'Adipurush' received flak from critics and audiences for its low quality VFX, weak character development and cheap dialogues. It especially received criticism for the jerry-built language for Lord Hanuman's character.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last in 'Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film was a box office success. She will be next seen in 'Do Patti' with Kajol.