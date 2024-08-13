Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon talked about her idea of a relationship and an ideal life partner. She mentioned that she wants someone who can contribute positively to her life and motivate her. She said, “You want people who contribute positively to your life. You thrive in their presence because they motivate and inspire you to improve. They support you during your lowest moments. You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments. Even if you achieve great success in life, without someone to share it with, it feels meaningless.”