Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon Photo: Instagram
Kriti Sanon has been on a roll this year. The actor has delivered two memorable performances in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew.’ While she basks in the success of these two movies, she is also gearing up for the release of ‘Do Patti’ where she will share the screen with Kajol. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about what she wants in a life partner.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon talked about her idea of a relationship and an ideal life partner. She mentioned that she wants someone who can contribute positively to her life and motivate her. She said, “You want people who contribute positively to your life. You thrive in their presence because they motivate and inspire you to improve. They support you during your lowest moments. You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments. Even if you achieve great success in life, without someone to share it with, it feels meaningless.”

Sanon mentioned how working in Bollywood gets lonely for actors. She continued, “In this industry, loneliness can be intense because you have very few consistent relationships. You go from one film set to another, forming bonds that feel like family. You eat, drink, and spend entire days with these people. But after three months, they’re gone. Then it’s on to the next film and another family. Everything feels temporary, so having constants in your life becomes crucial.”

The actor recently celebrated her birthday with her sister Nupur Sanon in Greece. The celebration grabbed eyeballs because fans spotted her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, in the posts. Sanon has not yet opened up about her relationship with Bahia to the media. She has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status.

