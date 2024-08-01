Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside

Kriti Sanon recently went to Greece to celebrate her 34th birthday. The pictures from the holiday have become the talk of the town.

Kriti Sanon
Inside Kriti Sanon's Greece holiday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kriti Sanon has had two major releases this year – ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and ‘Crew.’ Both the films performed well at the box office, and she is currently basking in their success. Amidst this, she took to her social media to share pictures from the birthday trip she took to Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and her friends. The pictures have got her fans talking.

Taking to her Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a series of pictures from her Greek holiday with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The first picture shows the actor posing for the camera with her sister in a blue bikini. Another picture shows her relaxing on a yacht as she wears sunglasses, a polka dot bikini, and a printed black shrug. She was seen partying with her friends and her sister at multiple scenic locations in Greece. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My kinda vibe…My people.”

Take a look at the post shared by Kriti Sanon here.

Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?

The Greece holiday photo dump also caught everyone’s eye because it also featured Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. She did not post a solo picture with Kabir, but he was seen in one of the pictures with her friends and sister. Additionally, fans also noticed that Kabir posted a picture where he was allegedly seen wearing the same black shrug that was worn by Kriti in one of her pictures. Online reports mention that Kabir is a businessman based in the United Kingdom.

Was Kriti Sanon caught vaping in Greece?

As the pictures from the holiday went viral, some fans took to Reddit to share a picture of Sanon sitting in a hotel with Kabir and her friends. One picture showed her allegedly vaping in the restaurant. The picture has become the talk of the town.

Kriti sanon smoking
byu/AZIDORY inBollyBlindsNGossip

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Do Patti.’  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  4. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
  5. Amit Shah To Introduce Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
World News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  3. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300