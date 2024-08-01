Kriti Sanon has had two major releases this year – ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, and ‘Crew.’ Both the films performed well at the box office, and she is currently basking in their success. Amidst this, she took to her social media to share pictures from the birthday trip she took to Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and her friends. The pictures have got her fans talking.
Taking to her Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a series of pictures from her Greek holiday with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The first picture shows the actor posing for the camera with her sister in a blue bikini. Another picture shows her relaxing on a yacht as she wears sunglasses, a polka dot bikini, and a printed black shrug. She was seen partying with her friends and her sister at multiple scenic locations in Greece. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My kinda vibe…My people.”
Who is Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia?
The Greece holiday photo dump also caught everyone’s eye because it also featured Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. She did not post a solo picture with Kabir, but he was seen in one of the pictures with her friends and sister. Additionally, fans also noticed that Kabir posted a picture where he was allegedly seen wearing the same black shrug that was worn by Kriti in one of her pictures. Online reports mention that Kabir is a businessman based in the United Kingdom.
Was Kriti Sanon caught vaping in Greece?
As the pictures from the holiday went viral, some fans took to Reddit to share a picture of Sanon sitting in a hotel with Kabir and her friends. One picture showed her allegedly vaping in the restaurant. The picture has become the talk of the town.
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Do Patti.’