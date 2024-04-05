'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Here's When And Where To Watch Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's Sci-Fi Rom-Com On OTT

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ stirred up major buzz prior to its theatrical release. But there’s always a section of audiences who missed out on the opportunity to watch Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s unique chemistry on the big screens. But no need to fret; the science fiction romantic comedy is now available to stream whenever you want, sitting at home.
Prime Video, at April 5 midnight, announced that the film is now available to stream on the platform. Earlier, it was available for rent, but now, you don’t need to pay money to watch the film. Prime members can watch the film free of cost.
The official page of the streaming site shared the main poster of the film, and captioned it, “A love story that’ll reboot your definition of romance!”
Take a look at the announcement here:
Alongside Kapoor and Sanon in the lead roles, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ also starred Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.
As per IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads, “Aryan [Kapoor] is not able to find a perfect life partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra [Sanon], during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that it’s an impossible love story.”
The movie, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, hit the silver screens during the Valentine’s week, on February 9. Despite garnering mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film managed to earn Rs 133 crore in terms of global box office collections, and recently completed 50 days in theatres. As of now, it holds the title of being the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of this year.
So, in case you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream it now.