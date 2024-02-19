‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been performing decently at the box office ever since its release on February 9. The romantic comedy has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Now, the film's global box office numbers have been shared by the makers, and it reveals that the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.