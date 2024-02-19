‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been performing decently at the box office ever since its release on February 9. The romantic comedy has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Now, the film's global box office numbers have been shared by the makers, and it reveals that the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
The makers of the film shared the latest box office numbers of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ on social media via a poster. It read as, “Worldwide gross, ten days box office collection ₹107.86 cr.” The makers also shared that the film has been performing in India, and revealed that it has collected Rs 62.05 crore nett in India. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ witnessed a huge jump last weekend during Valentine's Day, and collected over Rs 10 crore in a day.
Shahid Kapoor also revealed the numbers on Instagram Stories and captioned it below, “Thank you for all the love (heart shaped finger emoji).”
Coming to the film, it features Shahid Kapoor playing the character of a robot scientist who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra. The actress plays a highly intelligent female robot . Released in theatres on February 9, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has been backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. It got mixed reviews upon release.
Shahid Kapoor's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter too showered praise on the film. "#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no," Ishaan shared on Instagram.
The film also features Dharmendra post the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.