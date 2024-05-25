Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know

Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh were expected to collaborate for a major, big-budget project, titled ‘Rakshas’.

Instagram
Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It was earlier reported that Mythri Production is backing a big-budget project, which would be helmed by Prasanth Varma with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The makers too released an official statement saying, "Yes it's true that Prasanth approached Ranveer for a film in his cinematic universe. It will be his immediate next project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested and it's almost confirmed but nothing is finalised yet."

However, now we hear that the film, which was Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s maiden collaboration, has hit a roadblock as the actor has reportedly walked out of it. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film, which was titled ‘Rakshas’, was expected to go on floors in July 2024. “Ranveer travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” the portal quoted a source close to the development as saying.

With the new development, Prasanth will not be recasting for ‘Rakshas’ since he wishes to get the film to the silver screen before moving on to ‘Jai HanuMan’.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Photo: X
info_icon

Not just that, with him expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, the actor is taking it slow. “He is prioritising family over his hectic film schedule. While he is hearing a lot of scripts, his focus is to invest more time in the family. He is secure with his line up, while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty. The two confirmed films at the moment include Don 3 and Shaktimaan. There’s Aditya Dhar’s next film also in the writing stage,” the source added.

Meanwhile, it is believed that ‘Rakshas’ is a period film set in the pre-Independence era with a mythological backdrop. 

