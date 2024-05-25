Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know

However, now we hear that the film, which was Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s maiden collaboration, has hit a roadblock as the actor has reportedly walked out of it. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the film, which was titled ‘Rakshas’, was expected to go on floors in July 2024. “Ranveer travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” the portal quoted a source close to the development as saying.