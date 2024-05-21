Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma To No Longer Collaborate On 'Rakshas' Due To Creative Differences: Report

Earlier in April, Mythri Productions made it official that they are teaming up with director, Prasanth Varma and actor, Ranveer Singh for an ambitious project titled, ‘Rakshas.’ This mega-budget venture is set against a mythological backdrop during the pre-independence era, with various reports hinting at the actor portraying a grey character.
However, as per latest developments, it seems that the actor-director duo have decided to part ways on the venture due to creative differences.
“Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas.’ They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla.
The source further went on to add, “They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future.” The director will now kick start the casting process once again. His aim is to ensure the film hits the big screen before he shifts his focus to ‘Jai HanuMan.’
As for Singh’s other projects, a source close to him informed the outlet that he is currently prioritizing his personal life and gearing up for parenthood alongside Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child in September.
“While he is hearing a lot of scripts, his focus is to invest more time in the family. He is secure with his lineup, while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty. The two confirmed films at the moment include ‘Don 3’ and ‘Shaktimaan.’ There’s Aditya Dhar’s next also in the writing stage,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, which also stars Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will grace the silver screen in August.