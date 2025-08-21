Six Delhi Schools Receive Receive Bomb Threats Today, Third Such Incident This Week

The calls, which came between 6:35 AM and 7:48 AM, targeted Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail
Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail (representational image) | Photo: PTI
Summary
1: Six schools in Delhi receive bomb threats on Thursday.

2: On Monday, 32 schools across the capital received similar e-mail threats. On Wednesday, almost 50 schools were targeted with threats which later turned out to be hoax.

At least six schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail on Thursday morning, triggering massive search operations by police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

The calls about the threats came between 6:35 AM and 7:48 AM and targeted Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, officials confirmed.

Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb squads reached the schools without delay.

This is the third such case in four days. On Monday, 32 schools across the city received similar e-mail threats, later confirmed to be hoaxes. A day later, nearly 50 more schools were targeted in a fresh round of threats, which too turned out to be false alarms.

Security personnel reached The Heritage School amid back-to-back bomb threats in Delhi (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - PTI
Three Schools In Delhi's Dwarka Receive Bomb Threats On Monday

BY Outlook News Desk

According to police sources, the e-mails received on Wednesday were linked to the same group, calling itself Terrorizers 111, which had sent Monday’s messages.

The threatening mail, sent on Tuesday night, demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency. It read:
"We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras."

The group demanded money be transferred to an Ethereum wallet within 48 hours, warning of detonations otherwise. "Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorizers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now," the mail said.

Schools that received the threats included DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and the Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, among others.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
