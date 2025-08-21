Six Delhi Schools Receive Receive Bomb Threats Today, Third Such Incident This Week

The threatening mail, sent on Tuesday night, demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency. It read:

"We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras."