Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Singham Again.’ Earlier it was reported that the actor will also be seen in a film that will be helmed by ‘HanuMan’ director – Prasanth Varma. While a lot of details about the film were kept under wraps, the news got the fans of the actor in a frenzy. However, a recent report has given a sneak peek inside the project and fans cannot contain their excitement on social media.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh is in talks with Prasanth Varma for a big-budget film that will be rooted in Indian mythology. The final structure of the film is still in the works; however, the film has found its producer in Mythri Studios. The actor will be seen playing a grey character in the film. The report quoted a source who revealed, “It’s part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, where the director is introducing several characters before bringing them all together in the finale. Ranveer is blown away by the vision and long-term plans that his director has for the universe and is excited to embark on the journey of Rakshas soon.”
The report also mentioned that the actor has met the director multiple times and they have also conducted a pooja for the project that has been tentatively titled ‘Rakshas’. The source continued, “Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a Pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad.”
The film will be set in the pre-Independence era. Singh will play a role that will have a negative tone. The movie will delve into the darker forces of Indian mythology. Apart from this movie, Singh has also been roped in for Aditya Dhar’s next film. He will also be seen in ‘Don 3.’