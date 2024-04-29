As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh is in talks with Prasanth Varma for a big-budget film that will be rooted in Indian mythology. The final structure of the film is still in the works; however, the film has found its producer in Mythri Studios. The actor will be seen playing a grey character in the film. The report quoted a source who revealed, “It’s part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, where the director is introducing several characters before bringing them all together in the finale. Ranveer is blown away by the vision and long-term plans that his director has for the universe and is excited to embark on the journey of Rakshas soon.”