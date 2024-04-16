Ranveer Singh To Reportedly Be A Part Of 'HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma's Mythology Period Drama

Ranveer Singh, who last featured in Karan Johar's romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023), has reportedly got on board a big-budget mythological period drama directed by Prasanth Varma. Interestingly, the director has been hinting at auditioning a major actor for the sequel to his film 'HanuMan', titled 'Jai Hanuman'. However, Ranveer would not be part of 'Jai Hanuman' but will star in another ambitious project by Varma.
For the unversed, Ranveer, after watching 'Hanuman', met with Varma and expressed admiration for his filmmaking. Both Ranveer and the director have been discussing a project for the last three months, with multiple meetings. Reportedly, Ranveer too is enthusiastic about the project.
Not to miss, sources close to the development have stated that Ranveer is aware of the complexities that come with a large-scale film, including the financial backing and the correct production environment. Hence, he wants that all facets of the production are settled before they make any official announcement, and both the actor and the director are now making sure to work on the necessary arrangements to kick off the venture.
On the personal front, Ranveer is expecting his first child with wife, Deepika Padukone. The two, who have been married for over five years, announced their pregnancy in February this year, with a poster featuring children’s clothes, toys, and balloons. The couple also hinted at a September due date.
On the work front, he will once again play Simmba in Rohit Shetty's action sequel ‘Singham Again’, and also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.