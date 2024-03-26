‘HanuMan’: Story

In Anjanadri, Hanumanta (played by Teja Sajja) is known for his antics and for depending on his sister to survive. One fine day, he is attacked by the bandits when he is on his toes to save his love, Meenakshi (played by Amritha Aiyer). The bandits beat him to blues, and he is thrown into a river. Under the river, he comes across a glowing egg-shaped gem – the Rudhira Mani. The gem bestows him with superpowers, and he starts using it for the greater good. However, Michael (Vinay Rai) gets a whiff of his powers, and he is on a hunt for Hanumanta. Things take a dark turn when Michael leaves no stone unturned to make sure he gets his hands on the gem that makes Hanumanta powerful. Except he wants it for his ulterior motives. The story revolves around how Hanumanta saves the village from Michael and also saves the villagers from tyranny.