Teja Sajja Reveals The Number Of Films He Rejected To Work Solely On Prasanth Varma's 'HanuMan'

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Teja Sajja said, “Before we started, we wanted to crack the desi superhero look. I did 25 look tests, usually an actor does two or three and finalizes one. Once we started shooting, it was a very strenuous process for action sequences. There are no head replacement shots like in big-budget films. Every stunt in the film was performed by me, even including underwater sequences. We didn’t have the budget, so I learnt scuba diving. We figured other ways to do crane shots.”