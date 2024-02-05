Teja Sajja Reveals The Number Of Films He Rejected To Work Solely On Prasanth Varma's 'HanuMan'

Even before the theatrical release of ‘HanuMan’, the Teja Sajja starrer had created a significant buzz. The movie went on to rake in big bucks at the box office. Ever since its release, the film has been dominating all discourse on the internet. Recently, Teja Sajja revealed that he had rejected a lot of films so that he could wholeheartedly dedicate his mind to this Prasanth Varma directorial.
In an interview with Telugu123, Teja Sajja revealed that he had rejected a lot of films in the span of two years so that he could work wholeheartedly in ‘HanuMan.’ The actor said, “I did only this film. There were many other opportunities I must have rejected, about 70-75 that came my way in this journey. At least 15 would have been considerably decent projects. I was always committed to 'HanuMan'.”
In the same interview, Teja Sajja opened up on how stressful and difficult it was to work on ‘HanuMan.’ He opened up about the filming process. He also revealed that the stunts in the movie were performed by him and not by a body double because the budget of the film was low.
Talking about his experience of working on the film, Teja Sajja said, “Before we started, we wanted to crack the desi superhero look. I did 25 look tests, usually an actor does two or three and finalizes one. Once we started shooting, it was a very strenuous process for action sequences. There are no head replacement shots like in big-budget films. Every stunt in the film was performed by me, even including underwater sequences. We didn’t have the budget, so I learnt scuba diving. We figured other ways to do crane shots.”
‘HanuMan’ was released on the Makar Sankranti weekend and since then it has grossed over Rs 290 crores at the box office.