Superhero film, 'HanuMan' that released in January 2024, earned a massive Rs 200 crore net in India and crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja in the lead. 'HanuMan' is all set to have an OTT release. It will have an OTT release on JioCinema (Hindi version) and Zee5 (all South Indian languages) on March 16. Prasanth, taking to his X platform has apologised to fans for the delay in the film's OTT release. For the unversed, the digital premiere has been delayed a few times due to technical issues. Earlier, it was supposed to release on March 8.