Superhero film, 'HanuMan' that released in January 2024, earned a massive Rs 200 crore net in India and crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja in the lead. 'HanuMan' is all set to have an OTT release. It will have an OTT release on JioCinema (Hindi version) and Zee5 (all South Indian languages) on March 16. Prasanth, taking to his X platform has apologised to fans for the delay in the film's OTT release. For the unversed, the digital premiere has been delayed a few times due to technical issues. Earlier, it was supposed to release on March 8.
Advertisement
Prasanth wrote, "#HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you! @Primeshowtweets @ThePVCU (sic)."
The film is written and directed by Prasanth Varma and is the first instalment of his Cinematic Universe (PVCU). It was said to be made on a smaller budget of Rs 40 crore. Apart from Teja Sajja, 'HanuMan' also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.
Advertisement
In January this year, Prasanth announced 'HanuMan' sequel with a poster. He shared that the pre-production of 'Jai Hanuman' has started. Varma wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha'' and added folded hands emoticon.