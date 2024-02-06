Prasanth Varma’s ‘HanuMan’ released in theatres during the Makar Sankranthi week. The movie clashed with other films from the South, yet it performed well at the box office. Recently, the movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office on Day 25 of its release. Director Prasanth Varma took to his social media to share the news.
Prasanth Varma took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share this good news with the audience. He shared a poster of the Teja Sajja starrer and thanked the audience for the response they have given to ‘HanuMan.’ He wrote, “Can't thank the audience more for such a humongous response all over the globe! Grateful to every family who embraced #HanuMan with all their heart & watched it in repeats. #HanuManRAMpage #HanuManEverywhere @ThePVCU.”
Take a look at Prasanth Varma’s tweet here.
‘HanuMan’ is the first film in Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe. The film was shot on a smaller budget, but it went on to collect Rs 300 crores in 25 days.
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan broke down the day-to-day earnings of ‘HanuMan’ in his tweet. He mentioned how the film earned Rs 21.35 crores on Day 1. He wrote, “#Hanuman WW Box Office The BIGGEST blockbuster of 2024 Hanuman hits 3rd century in style on 25th day. Second ₹300 cr entrant of the year.”
Take a look at the day-wise global box office earnings of ‘HanuMan’ as shared by Manobala Vijayabalan.
‘HanuMan’ revolves around the story of a young man who gains superpowers when he finds a totem in his village. Teja Sajja plays the role of Hanumanthu. The film ended on a cliffhanger and that has set the stage for the sequel which is titled ‘Jai Hanuman’.