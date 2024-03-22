Farhan Akhtar 'Don 3' With Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani To Reportedly Go On Floors In 2025

When Ranveer got on board the film, a section of the audience voiced their displeasure. However, Ranveer, in an earlier post, said that he is elated to take their legacy forward. He said, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”