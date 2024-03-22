Art & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar 'Don 3' With Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani To Reportedly Go On Floors In 2025

Farhan Akhtar's directorial, 'Don 3', stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
22 March 2024
Ranveer Singh in Don 3 teaser
Ever since Ranveer Singh’s 'Don 3' was announced, fans have been excited to see the actor reprising the famous character on screen. And now, as per a report in India Today, the will go on floors in 2025, and the pre-production work has started. It means that the film’s schedule is on track. India Today quoted a source as saying, "Don 3 was always intended to get on the floors in 2025. The prep has been planned accordingly." 

In one of the earlier interviews, Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, had said that he wanted to announce the film beforehand as he and his team did not want the fans to be disappointed by unnecessary speculations. However, with reports of Ranveer Singh taking a year-long paternity leave raised questions about the future of ‘Don 3’. The actor had also shared that he would kick off his next film in July, which left fans in a dilemma about 'Don 3'.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, ‘Don 3’ is the adrenaline-fuelled installment of the franchise. While the original film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role, the following two films in the Excel Productions franchise starred Shah Rukh Khan. 

When Ranveer got on board the film, a section of the audience voiced their displeasure. However, Ranveer, in an earlier post, said that he is elated to take their legacy forward. He said, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child, I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘Hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

Meanwhile, ‘Don 3’ will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

