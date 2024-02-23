Actor Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', was recently announced as the female lead in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Don 3’, which is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Don'. The film also featured Ranveer Singh, who will be stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role. For those caught unaware, SRK had played the titular role in the first two instalments of the film.
It was on Tuesday that the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared a video to welcome the actress. Now Kiara, in a statement, has shared that she decided to join the film as she aimed to show her versatility as an actor. She said, “I think it’s a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that’s who you are.”
Kiara added, “There will be a tough prep for the film, but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie so now’s my time to get some action in!”
'Don 3' is one of the most anticipated films on the block. Earlier, the casting of Ranveer in the titular character caused a lot of stir and fans of SRK were divided over the choice. Incidentally, the iconic role was first played by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film 'Don' directed by Chandra Barot.
Coming to 'Don 3', the film’s shooting is reportedly set to begin in August. Besides ‘Don 3’, Kiara Advani also has the Telugu film Game Changer, alongside actor Ram Charan, in her pipeline.