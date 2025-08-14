Copa Libertadores Round Of 16: Flamengo Beat Internacional 1-0 In First Leg

Guillermo Varela of Brazil's Flamengo controls the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Brazil's Internacional at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Alex Sandro of Brazil's Flamengo, right, and Bruno Tabata of Brazil's Internacional battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Everton of Brazil's Flamengo, center, is challenged by Alan Rodriguez, left, and Braian Aguirre of Brazil's Internacional during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Samuel Lino of Brazil's Flamengo goes with the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Brazil's Internacional at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Samuel Lino of Brazil's Flamengo, center right, and Alan Patrick of Brazil's Internacional battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Alan Patrick of Brazil's Internacional, right, and Jorginho of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Wesley of Brazil's Internacional, right, and Allan of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Alan Rodriguez of Brazil's Internacional carries the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Brazil's Flamengo at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Players of Brazil's Flamengo pose for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Brazil's Internacional at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Players of Brazil's Internacional pose for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Brazil's Flamengo at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.