Football

Copa Libertadores Round Of 16: Flamengo Beat Internacional 1-0 In First Leg

Flamengo beat Internacional in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter in the ongoing Copa Libertadores. Flamengo earned a 1-0 win to go into the away leg with a one-goal lead. The lone goal from Bruno Henrique was the difference in an otherwise hard-fought clash between the two sides.