Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has gone on to become one of the most in-demand actors in the film fraternity, primarily because of the versatility in his roles. Ever since his first movie, the actor has experimented with various genres and been a part of renowned filmmakers’ projects. Though, from the face of it, his forte doesn’t seem to be action films, he will now be diving deep into the action genre across his upcoming three projects.
Insiders close to the actor have revealed as per News18 that the ‘Gunday’ actor has confirmed and locked in his shooting schedule for the next two years. “Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ until the end of April. While a significant part of his portion is already shot, he has some work remaining that will be wrapped up by April end. Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in ‘Singham Again’ which is lot more than just an extended cameo,” the source stated.
Post the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again,’ the actor will be shooting for the Farhan Akhtar-directorial ‘Don 3.’ Though the casting had some mixed reactions, Singh feels ready to continue the legacy of the character. “Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” the insider stated, adding that the makers are aiming to commence the shooting of ‘Don 3’ around August or September of this year, and will be shot over a span of about seven months in India as well as some foreign locations.
“Right after ‘Don 3,’ it’s time for ‘Shaktimaan.’ The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan,” the source further said. The film, which will see Ranveer take on the role of an action hero, will be helmed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers. The filming is likely to begin in the latter half of 2025 and is expected to have a release sometime in 2026.