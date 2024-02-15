Post the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again,’ the actor will be shooting for the Farhan Akhtar-directorial ‘Don 3.’ Though the casting had some mixed reactions, Singh feels ready to continue the legacy of the character. “Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” the insider stated, adding that the makers are aiming to commence the shooting of ‘Don 3’ around August or September of this year, and will be shot over a span of about seven months in India as well as some foreign locations.