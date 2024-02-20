‘Don 3’: Kiara Advani Joins Ranveer Singh As Female Lead In Farhan Akhtar Directorial Comeback

It cannot go unnoticed that when Ranveer was announced as the lead actor of ‘Don 3’, the actor and the makers were slammed by fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of ‘Don’ in the last two films. Speaking about it, Akhtar had told BBC, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he is going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film work out the way I imagine.”