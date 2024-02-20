‘Don 3’: Kiara Advani Joins Ranveer Singh As Female Lead In Farhan Akhtar Directorial Comeback

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced ‘Don 3’ with Ranveer Singh last year, fans and industry insiders have been wondering who would play the female lead in the film. On Tuesday, Akhtar finally put all speculations to an end, and announced that Kiara Advani will be joining the ‘Don’ franchise, and play the lead role alongside Ranveer Singh. For those caught unaware, Priyanka Chopra was seen as the female lead in ‘Don 2’, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.
Excel Entertainment had teased a special announcement on Monday, and finally, a day later, it announced on social media, “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3.” Albeit, the announcement video doesn’t reveal Kiara’s first look from the film, nor is there any information about the character she’s playing. Interestingly, the video confirms that the franchise’s iconic theme tune remains intact.
Check out the video here:
Meanwhile, Kiara was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office recently, and since, speculations were rife that the actress might be part of the hit franchise. Nonetheless, when Akhtar was questioned about her casting in ‘Don 3’, the actor-filmmaker had said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”
It cannot go unnoticed that when Ranveer was announced as the lead actor of ‘Don 3’, the actor and the makers were slammed by fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of ‘Don’ in the last two films. Speaking about it, Akhtar had told BBC, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he is going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film work out the way I imagine.”
Now, with Kiara coming on board, it would be interesting to note how the fans of the franchise would react. ‘Don 3’ is expected to hit the theatres in 2025, and marks Akhtar’s directorial comeback. Besides ‘Don 3’, Kiara will also be seen in the ‘War’ franchise in the pipeline.