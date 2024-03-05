Here's How Much Kiara Advani Reportedly Charged For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress also recently discussed her decision to join the beloved franchise, revealing that she consciously chose to sign this movie to break away from the roles she has portrayed so far and also the way the audience has seen her until now. She told ABP News, “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself… There will be a lot of prep for the film. I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action.”