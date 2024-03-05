Here's How Much Kiara Advani Reportedly Charged For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

Kiara Advani is one of the top actresses in the film industry today, who is all set to share screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first-time ever in the highly anticipated ‘Don 3.’ While details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, what has come to light is how much she charged for the film being directed by Farhan Akhtar.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani is charging a substantial sum of Rs 13 crores. This is supposedly her highest to date.
A source claimed to the portal, “Kiara Advani has charged Rs. 13 crores to come on board ‘Don 3.’ It’s the biggest that she charged to date and the actress is all charged up to prep for the big-scale action scenes of ‘Don 3.’ The amount that Kiara has fetched for ‘Don 3’ is almost 50 per cent higher than what she is getting for another action film, ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and JR. NTR.” However, no official confirmation has been passed on regarding this.
Additionally, as per the report, the makers had initially considered both Kiara and Kriti Sanon for the leading lady but ultimately chose the former. The official announcement of her joining the cast of the action film was made last month on all social media platforms.
The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress also recently discussed her decision to join the beloved franchise, revealing that she consciously chose to sign this movie to break away from the roles she has portrayed so far and also the way the audience has seen her until now. She told ABP News, “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself… There will be a lot of prep for the film. I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action.”
The filming for ‘Don 3’ is set to begin in August. With no official release date announced, the makers are eyeing for a 2025 release.