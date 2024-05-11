Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Success: How Much You Wanted To Make This

Nonetheless, the show has been lauded for its storytelling, grandeur and music, and it is known to all that ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was among SLB’s dream projects. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who previously worked with the filmmaker in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ram Leela’, now shared a story about SLB’s wish for making the show and wrote on her Instagram story, “I remember how much you wanted to make this Congratulations @bhansaliproductions.” To say the least, it has now become one of the most successful web shows ever from India.