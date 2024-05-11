Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Success: How Much You Wanted To Make This

Priyanka Chopra has now cheered for the web series ‘Heeramandi’ and also praised the entire team.

Google
Priyanka Chopra And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Photo: Google
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ released on Netflix on May 1, and since then, it has been getting love and praise from the fans and the audiences. It has now being considered as the biggest-ever show in India, 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s globally acclaimed show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been receiving countless love from the fans and the audiences and cemented its position as the biggest-ever show. Now after receiving positive reviews from the film fraternity, Priyanka Chopra too has now cheered for the web series, and praised the show’s entire cast. 

Nonetheless, the show has been lauded for its storytelling, grandeur and music, and it is known to all that ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was among SLB’s dream projects. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who previously worked with the filmmaker in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ram Leela’, now shared a story about SLB’s wish for making the show and wrote on her Instagram story, “I remember how much you wanted to make this Congratulations @bhansaliproductions.” To say the least, it has now become one of the most successful web shows ever from India.

Priyanka Chopra wishes SLB for Heeramandi
Priyanka Chopra wishes SLB for 'Heeramandi'
Meanwhile, ‘Heeramandi, which is set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era in the 1940s, explores the prominent red-light district of Lahore through the lens of courtesans and nawabs. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, with Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in recurring roles.

