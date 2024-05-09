'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced indicating that ‘Heeramandi’ has soared to become the most-viewed Indian series on the giant streaming platform, capturing the attention of audiences all across the globe. Currently trending in the Top 10 charts across an impressive 43 countries, the series has secured the second position on the Non-English TV List. With a staggering 4.5 million views and an accumulated viewership of 33 million hours, ‘Heeramandi’ stands as a testament to its captivating storytelling.