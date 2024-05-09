Art & Entertainment

'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix
'Heeramandi' Photo: Netflix
Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ has stirred up a storm since its release on Netflix. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the show has dominated conversations with its opulence, visual splendour, stellar cast performances, and much more. Adding to its acclaim, Amul India has now given a creative nod to the series with its latest creative.

On Wednesday, May 8, via their official Instagram handle, Amul India unveiled an animated rendition of the ‘Heeramandi’ poster, featuring the leading ladies posing with butter-filled pieces of bread. The accompanying text read, “Har heeraine ke liye! Glittering taste!”

They captioned the post, “#Amul Topical: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series impresses audiences...”

In response to the creative, the official Netflix handle chimed in with a witty comment, “Heeramandi dekhne main dairy mat karo,” cleverly using a pun, which means, “Do not wait to watch Heeramandi.”

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced indicating that ‘Heeramandi’ has soared to become the most-viewed Indian series on the giant streaming platform, capturing the attention of audiences all across the globe. Currently trending in the Top 10 charts across an impressive 43 countries, the series has secured the second position on the Non-English TV List. With a staggering 4.5 million views and an accumulated viewership of 33 million hours, ‘Heeramandi’ stands as a testament to its captivating storytelling.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution, the narrative unfolds between the years 1920 and 1940. This larger-than-life series delves into the clash between the courtesans of the renowned red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and the officials during the era of the British Raj. Through its richly woven tapestry of history, drama, and intrigue, the show explores themes of power, passion, and resistance.

Starring a huge star-studded cast, comprising of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is available to watch on Netflix.

