Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Gets A 'Super Creative' Shoutout From Amul India - Check Post

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ released on Netflix last week and has been winning the hearts of all those who have watched it, with praises constantly heaping on its lead stars, Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, as well as the director, Imtiaz Ali.
While many fans, critics and fellow celebrities have given a shout-out to the film on their social media platforms, popular dairy brand Amul India too decided to pay a sweet tribute to the latest film.
The household brand shared an animated image of the two actors dressed as their characters from the film on their official Instagram handle. In the image shared, the actors stand on stage, singing into the microphone while holding slices of bread adorned with butter.
Advertisement
The text reads, “Ek Chamach Khila (feed it to me with a spoon).” The brand also called Chamkila “Punjab Da Buttar.” In the caption, the brand wrote, “#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!”
Take a look here:
This unique piece of artwork is being loved by fans of the two stars as well as fans of the movie, who have deemed it to be “super creative.”
Both Dosanjh and Chopra have liked the post and reshared it on their respective Instagram stories. Aside from this, even filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who hailed ‘Chamkila’ as the ‘best biopic ever made in India,’ shared Amul’s post on his Instagram stories.
Advertisement
Helmed by popular director Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ sheds light on the untold true story of Punjab’s original rock star. Emerging from poverty’s grip, he soared to stardom in the 80s only with the help of his powerful music, stirring controversy, which eventually led to him being assassinated at the age of 27.
The film is available to watch on Netflix.