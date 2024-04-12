‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ On Netflix Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Shines In Imtiaz Ali’s Poignant Biopic On The Slain Punjabi Singer

Netflix is here with another take on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, after they came up with ‘Jogi’ last year, which was also based on the life of the singer. Amar Singh Chamkila might not have been a global sensation or a Pan-India star, but his songs were massively popular in north India. With ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Netflix India is trying to once again highlight the importance of his songs and the impact that he had on people’s lives. Also, his assassination, which happened in 1988, is something that hasn’t been solved even till date. All of this cumulatively have created a good buzz for the film. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.