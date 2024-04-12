‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ On Netflix Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Shines In Imtiaz Ali’s Poignant Biopic On The Slain Punjabi Singer

Netflix is here with another take on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, after they came up with ‘Jogi’ last year, which was also based on the life of the singer. Amar Singh Chamkila might not have been a global sensation or a Pan-India star, but his songs were massively popular in north India. With ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Netflix India is trying to once again highlight the importance of his songs and the impact that he had on people’s lives. Also, his assassination, which happened in 1988, is something that hasn’t been solved even till date. All of this cumulatively have created a good buzz for the film. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: Story
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ revolves around the life and murder of a humble singer Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh) and his second wife Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra). His brash lyrics were taken up by many as relatable to life, whereas many even felt that they were cheap and crass. However, his fame grew all over Punjab and he started getting loves by one section of the society and getting brutal criticised by the other section of society. However, his assassination became a national topic with people wanting to know who did it and why. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ tries to shed light on both his assassination and his colourful life.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: Cast & Crew
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Apinderdeep Singh, Nisha Bano, Rahul Mittra, Vipin Katyal, Anjum Batra, Udaybir Sandhu, Anhad Singh, Sahiba Bali
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 2 Hours 25 Minutes
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
Amar Singh Chamkila may not have been a pan-India star, but with Imtiaz Ali’s terrific storytelling, his life and death will be something that everyone would remember for ages. Diljit Dosanjh’s second attempt at playing the character of the Punjabi singer is much more refined and nuanced than it was in ‘Jogi’. Add to that is AR Rahman’s brilliance in the music department. The story might look very light on the outset but it hits you hard the way it has been presented. Overall, it’s a Great One Time Watch. I am going with 4 stars.