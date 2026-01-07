Diljit Dosanjh Collaborates With Colombian Artist J Balvin For Senorita, Watch The Video Song

Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with J Balvin for a single titled, Señorita.
The single marks a major Punjabi–Latin music crossover.
The video song was unveiled on Diljit Dosanjh's birthday.
Diljit Dosanjh and Colombian artist J Balvin have teamed up for a single. The Punjabi singer and actor unveiled his new single, Señorita, as a birthday surprise for fans. Shared via social media, the teaser, which was shared ahead of his birthday, offered an early glimpse into a cross-cultural project that brings together two artists with strong global influence. The full video song was unveiled on Diljit Dosanjh's birthday on January 6, 2026.
Diljit Dosanjh and J Balvin's collaboration
The collaboration places Señorita firmly within Dosanjh's expanding international music journey. Over the past few years, he has consistently pushed Punjabi pop onto global platforms, blending regional sounds with international pop sensibilities. This latest project continues that trajectory, pairing him with one of Latin music's most recognisable voices.
A crossover with global reach
J Balvin's involvement adds significant weight to the project. Widely credited with taking reggaeton to international audiences, Balvin has built a career on genre-crossing collaborations and chart-topping singles. His partnership with Dosanjh reflects a growing trend of world music collaborations that move beyond language barriers and regional markets.
Fans have responded enthusiastically to the song's high-energy visuals and global appeal. Señorita marks a notable moment in contemporary crossover music.
Watch Señorita video below
Diljit’s growing international footprint
For Dosanjh, the collaboration underscores his steady rise as a global performer. From major international festival appearances to partnerships with artists across continents, he has carved out a space where Punjabi music comfortably exists on the world stage. Alongside music, he continues to balance a successful film career, reinforcing his position as one of India's most versatile entertainers.
With Señorita, Dosanjh and Balvin signal not just a collaboration, but a shared global ambition.
Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Border 2, which is slated to hit the screens on January 23, 2026.