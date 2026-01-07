Diljit Dosanjh Collaborates With Colombian Artist J Balvin For Senorita, Watch The Video Song

Diljit Dosanjh and Colombian artist J Balvin have teamed up for a single. The Punjabi singer and actor unveiled his new single, Señorita, as a birthday surprise for fans. Shared via social media, the teaser, which was shared ahead of his birthday, offered an early glimpse into a cross-cultural project that brings together two artists with strong global influence. The full video song was unveiled on Diljit Dosanjh's birthday on January 6, 2026.