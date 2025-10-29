Diljit Dosanjh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Sell Stadium Show In Sydney

Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney
The singer-actor enthralled the audience with his energetic performance
Tickets were priced at $800, with 30,000 fans in attendance
Global sensation Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney, and it is a great achievement not just for the Punjabi singer but for India. As per reports, tickets for the show were sold out at $800 each, with 30,000 fans in attendance.
Diljit Dosanjh's Sydney show, which was a part of his Aura Tour 2025, was a grand celebration of Indian culture and identity. Thousands of fans flocked to the concert to watch their favourite star. They cheered and sang their hearts out. One family stole the spotlight by recreating Diljit's iconic Met Gala 2025. Diljit even invited the kids on stage, which made the show more memorable and precious.
Diljit shared glimpses from his Aura Tour in Sydney on his Instagram handle. Have a look here.
About Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour
Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour 2025 kick-started on September 24, 2025, at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, and it will wrap on December 7 in Bangkok. This tour comes after his Dil-Luminati World Tour, which was a huge success and broke records. That tour had over 40 shows across North America, the UK, India, Europe, and the UAE. Reportedly, over 7.5 lakh people attended the shows, and the tour earned over $100 million.
Diljit Dosanjh's new album
Diljit’s new album Aura is a global chartbuster. It features tracks like Kufar, with Manushi Chhillar, Charmer with Sanya Malhotra, You and Me, Senorita, and more.
Apart from being a music icon, Dosanjh has also left his mark in acting. He earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Actor for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). The Netflix film is also nominated for the Best TV/Mini-Series category. He will be seen in Border 2, with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.